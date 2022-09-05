Lionel Messi video compilation goes viral

Lionel Messi set a new record on Saturday in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Nantes in Ligue 1.

The French champions easily won 3-0 at the Stade de la Beaujoire, with a double from Kylian Mbappé and a goal from Nuno Mendes.

Although Messi failed to score, he put in another impressive performance and now looks to be back to his best after a disappointing debut season in French football.

He served Mbappe for both of the Frenchman’s goals and came close to scoring himself in PSG’s win over their opponents.

This victory allows Christophe Galtier’s team to remain at the top of Ligue 1, ahead of their great rival, Marseille, with the only difference of goals.

Messi’s two assists allowed him to set a new record at the age of 35.

According to statistics site SofaScore, Messi is the first player to record 100 assists since the start of the 2015-16 season in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues.

A video compilation of his performance has now gone viral. Check it out below:

Fans are delighted the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has rediscovered his best form for PSG, after struggling last season following his move from FC Barcelona.

“No one has ever played like this at 35,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “How can you watch this guy play football and say CR7 is better than him? »

While a third wrote: “Messi gives masterclass after masterclass while my idol Benchnaldo gets benched by Elanga and Rashford. »

No one has ever played like this at 35 before 🐐 — – (@eestoryoftotnum) September 3, 2022

How can anyone watch this guy play football and say CR7 is better than him? — DeeDee (@DDAdjaison) September 3, 2022

Messi will hope to continue his impressive form when PSG host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Parisians are bookmakers’ second favorites to win the competition this season, behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

And with players like Messi, Mbappé and Neymar firing on all cylinders, you shouldn’t bet against a victory in Europe.

Advertising