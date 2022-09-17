Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparison of Records, Goals and Trophies Won

Two of the greatest players football has ever seen are in the final stages of their careers, but they have achieved incredible things along the way.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have brought so much joy to our TV screens for the majority of their careers and their media and fan-fueled rivalry has been fascinating to watch.

Both born with natural talent and an attitude of never giving up, Messi and Ronaldo have done extraordinary things throughout their careers and broken every record they have come face to face with, all the while winning countless trophies.

Ronaldo has proven himself in three different leagues in three different countries, while Messi was a constant mainstay at Barcelona before last summer’s move to PSG, but no matter where they’ve been they’ve never failed to do the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about their incredible careers and the success they’ve had.

Matches played

Messi has always bled Barcelona colors and after rising through the academy ranks he spent the first 17 years of his career at the Catalan club, making a total of 778 appearances in all competitions which started from the 2004 season. -05 to the 2020-21 season.

He made the most appearances during the 2011–12 season, playing a total of 60 matches in all competitions.

After his breakthrough move to PSG last summer, it took a little while for Messi to step into the fold, but he made 34 appearances for the French club in his debut season. He has since featured 10 times in the 2022/23 campaign to take his career tally to 822 appearances.

Ronaldo started to shine a little longer than Messi, two years older than his rival, and has therefore played more games since his debut in 2002-03 for Sporting Lisbon, and has since totaled 941 appearances in all competitions. competitions 21 seasons for four different clubs – including two spells at Man United.

CR7 made 31 appearances for Sporting Lisbon in the 2002-03 season, 292 from 2003-2009 for Man United, 438 for Real Madrid between 2009-2018, 134 for Juventus from 2018-20. Since his return to Man United, 38 more have come in the 2021-22 season, while he has featured eight times in the current campaign.

His most appearances in a single season came in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons for Real Madrid, appearing 55 times in both campaigns.

National selections

Messi has produced outrageous ranking figures throughout his career and has continued to make the impossible possible with his incredible dribbling and expert finishing skills.

In total, Messi has scored 688 goals in 822 competitive appearances across all competitions for two clubs and scored over 30 goals per season for 13 consecutive seasons for Barcelona between 2008-09 and 2020-21 – with a record 73 goals in 60 games in 2011-12.

For Argentina, he scored 86 international goals in 162 games, taking his career tally for club and country to 774 goals in 984 games.

Ronaldo also broke numerous goalscoring records and became one of the best finishers in the world, with the ability to score with any part of his body.

699 goals in 941 games for four different clubs speaks volumes, including 42 in 49 games for Man United in 2007-08, but he went on to score over 50 goals per season for six consecutive seasons for Real Madrid between 2010-11 and 2015.-16.

For Portugal, he is now the all-time top scorer for his country as well as in international football in general, scoring 117 goals in 189 appearances, taking his tally for club and country to 816 goals in 1,130 games.

Trophies

Together the pair have won a combined total of 70 trophies throughout their careers, with Messi lifting 38 and Ronaldo 32. Messi has a trophy cabinet dominated by Spanish football after 17 years at Barcelona and won a record 34 major trophies with the Catalan club.

This includes 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, seven Copa del Rey titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups. He also won the Ligue 1 title and the Trophée des Champions with PSG in 2022.

Three Copa America runners-up medals eventually bought Messi his only major international trophy in 2021, while he also has a 2014 World Cup runners-up medal, before adding to his collection with the 2022 Finalissima trophy .

Ronaldo has won trophies in three different leagues with three different clubs, meaning he has quite a varied trophy cabinet, including seven league titles, five Champions Leagues and four FIFA Club World Cups.

With Man United, CR7 also won an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Community Shield, at Real Madrid there were also two Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups and two UEFA Super Cups, while that at Juventus there was a Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups.

The Euro 2016 title and the 2019 Nations League crown were also won by Ronaldo.

Records

Messi is La Liga’s all-time leading goalscorer and also holds the record for most assists, but Ronaldo is the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer and assist provider, but both are both first players to score 100 goals in Champions League history.

The pair also topped the Ballon d’Or awards for over a decade, with Messi winning seven of them and Ronaldo claiming five.

Individually, Messi has a FIFA World Player of the Year award, a Best FIFA Men’s Player award, a FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, a World Sportsman of the Year award Laureus and a Ballon d’Or dream team award, as well as six European awards. Golden Shoe’s, six La Liga Best Player awards and 12 Argentine Footballer of the Year awards.

As for Ronaldo, he has a FIFA World Player of the Year award, a Premier League Golden Boot, a La Liga Best Player award and a Capocannoniere, as well as two Best Men’s Player awards from FIFA, two PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards. , two Premier League Player of the Season awards, two Serie A Footballer of the Year awards, three Pichichi Trophies, four FPF Portuguese Player of the Year awards and four European Golden Boots.