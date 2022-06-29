Entertainment

Lionel Messi wanted to impose Sadio Mané on Barça – Kick Football

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

PSG considered recruiting Sadio Mané, before deciding to change everything.

Sadio Mané has joined Bayern Munich. But he could also have signed for PSG this summer. According to the player’s adviser, Bacary Cissé, extensive contacts have taken place with Leonardo.

“Yes, PSG did indeed ‘attack’ Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with the German agent, they saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer from Sadio to PSG, but it ended there. Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat, we had to wait, ”he said in After Foot from RMC Sport.

The departure of Leonardo therefore changed everything, Luis Campos having other priorities. Sadio Mané joined Bayern Munich for €40m including bonus. “Bayern is a club that needs no introduction, it has presented an enticing sporting project that no one can refuse. After six years at Liverpool, it’s more attractive to go and play for Bayern, we face a new sporting challenge. He won everything with Liverpool, every day he woke up seeing the same faces. And financially, everything is relative, but today yes, Sadio is among the best earners in the Bundesliga. »

The adviser also reveals that Sadio Mané was wanted on the side of Barça. “Last year, it could also have done with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who had imposed Sadio Mané in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barça. He had given two names: Sadio Mané and an Argentinian central defender.

Source link

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

trailer, cast and review of the Amazon film

6 mins ago

Messi recounts his best moments in Paris

7 mins ago

another polka dot dress for a walk through the Granja de San Ildefonso

17 mins ago

Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan, Vincent Lindon… Who are the personalities picked up by the Academy of Oscars?

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button