Lionel Messi wanted to impose Sadio Mané on Barça – Kick Football

PSG considered recruiting Sadio Mané, before deciding to change everything.

Sadio Mané has joined Bayern Munich. But he could also have signed for PSG this summer. According to the player’s adviser, Bacary Cissé, extensive contacts have taken place with Leonardo.

“Yes, PSG did indeed ‘attack’ Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with the German agent, they saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer from Sadio to PSG, but it ended there. Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat, we had to wait, ”he said in After Foot from RMC Sport.

The departure of Leonardo therefore changed everything, Luis Campos having other priorities. Sadio Mané joined Bayern Munich for €40m including bonus. “Bayern is a club that needs no introduction, it has presented an enticing sporting project that no one can refuse. After six years at Liverpool, it’s more attractive to go and play for Bayern, we face a new sporting challenge. He won everything with Liverpool, every day he woke up seeing the same faces. And financially, everything is relative, but today yes, Sadio is among the best earners in the Bundesliga. »

The adviser also reveals that Sadio Mané was wanted on the side of Barça. “Last year, it could also have done with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who had imposed Sadio Mané in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barça. He had given two names: Sadio Mané and an Argentinian central defender.