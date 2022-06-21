Lionel Messi: who is Luciana Salazar, with whom he was loaned an affair?
In a relationship since his earliest childhood with the same woman, Lionel Messi would also have been in a relationship with another woman according to certain rumors. But who is this famous Luciana Salazar?
On paper, Lionel Messi had a real romance, and made many people jealous. Indeed, the footballer married his girlfriend, who is none other than his childhood sweetheart.
But, according to some rumours, Antonela Roccuzzo would not be the only woman Lionel Messi has ever had. Even if nothing has been proven, the famous football player would have gone out with another woman. This one is called Luciana Salazar, and has caused a lot of ink to flow.
Who is Luciana Salazar, Lionel Messi’s supposed ex?
The pretty blonde is now 40 years old and a model. She is thus well accustomed to playing with her charms and showcasing her body. She also participated in a series produced by Playboy TV.
Despite some rumors, no one knows much about this alleged romance. There has been no proof or confirmation of this story. He has been married since 2017 to his childhood sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo and both form a beautiful family with their children. This mysterious secret idyll did not have any impact on her couple.
Leo will thus have been very discreet, once again. We can recognize that he knows how to manage his private life perfectly.
