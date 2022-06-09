Entertainment

Lionel Messi will don the actor’s costume for the first time in an Argentinian TV series

After the lawns of Ligue 1 this season, Lionel Messi will discover a new scene. The Argentinian launches into the cinema. He will appear in the casting of the Argentinian series “The Protectors”.

The PSG striker will play as a guest in season 2 of a soap opera which has had some success on the Star+ channel.
The first season had eight episodes in which three players’ agents team up to deal with financial worries. Mundo Deportivo have indicated that the new season will not be broadcast until 2023. For his first experience in front of the camera, Lionel Messi will therefore have some time to prepare.
A new discovery is therefore offered to the one who walked the lawns of Ligue 1 for the first time this season, scoring 6 goals and delivering 14 assists. Failing to collect the Oscars, the 34-year-old player is used to the red carpet, he who totals seven Ballons d’Or.
He joins the list of footballers who have traded the ball for the spotlight. Recently, Karim Benzema has also entered this band. The striker of the France team will star in Fabien Onteniente’s film “4 Zeros”, a sequel to the film “3 Zeros”, released 20 years earlier.

