Lionel Messi will join MLS… on one condition

For Gianluca Di Marzio, Lionel Messi will go to MLS this summer if he makes the decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Strongly criticized after the elimination of Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid (1-0, 1-3) in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Lionel Messi could already end his adventure in Ligue 1. In Spain, the latest rumors notably evoke the potential return of the Pulga to FC Barcelona. A fantasy of many Catalan supporters, which has little chance of succeeding according to the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Asked in the columns of Weutt Freundethe transfer market specialist instead sends Lionel Messi to MLS, the North American championship. “If he wants to leave after just one season, he can go to MLS or something where the intensity is not that high. If you watch him play these days he’s not running and has intensity issues.”. A finding similar to that of his Spanish colleague Jose Luiz Carazo, who rather announces a departure from Messi to the United States in 2023. “Lionel Messi will play next season at PSG and then he will go to the United States to play in Beckham’s team”.