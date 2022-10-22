Lionel Messi will lose his records at Barca because of Lewandowski, Erling Haaland is worth a billion euros

What’s next after this ad

Lewandowski in full swing

This Saturday on the front page of Sport it is especially Lewandowski who is put forward. Indeed, for the Catalan daily, the Pole is on track to break records set by Lionel Messi. The serial goalscorer has found the net 11 times in 10 games. He is close to debuts signed by Romario and Ronaldo Fenomeno. The former Bavarian has scored 46% of Barca’s league goals. Romario in the same period was at 54.5% and R9 at 36.6%. At this pace, he could break La Pulga’s record in the league according to Spanish journalists. He scored 50 times in La Liga in the 2011/12 season.

The man who was worth a billion

We learn that the Haaland clan wants to raise the coast of their prodigy. In an interview given to Sky Sports, Rafaela Pimenta, the player’s agent has predicted a billion-euro transfer for Erling Haaland. ” If we look at the value of his image, his impact on the market… he will be the first player to reach almost a billion euros during a transfer “, Estimated the representative of the Norwegian. Impossible yet to imagine which club will be able to put so much on the table, Real Madrid dream of signing Haaland in a few years, but only an economic superpower could afford him for a figure with 9 zeros.

Juventus finally regains its splendor

Last night, in front of their audience, the Bianconeri crushed Empoli (4-0) thanks to two goals scored by Adrien Rabiot as well as Moise Kean and Weston McKennie. The American community can be seen exulting on the front page of The Gazzetta Dello Sport which title ” A real lady “. This is the first time this season that Juve have won two league titles. What to breathe Massimiliano Allegri, whose management is often questioned. In any case, this is what can be read in the pages of the Corriere Dello Sport, the Italian tactician said that Juventus are finally becoming a real team this season and that makes him happy. In the standings, the Turinese club gains a place but remains far from the podium in 7th place. Finally, for the journalists of Tuttosportthis success allows the zebras to refuel before facing Benfica in the Champions League next Tuesday.