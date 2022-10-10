Lionel Messi will participate in a friendly match in tribute to Diego Maradona

This is the third edition of the ‘peace match’, a friendly match that will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on November 14, 2022 in tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, as indicated by the various protagonists this Monday in a video published on the website of the foundation created by Pope Francis, WePlayForPeace. This event will therefore take place only a week before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi will participate with other great players in world football in this gathering in memory of the Pibe de Oro (golden kid). His former teammates in Barcelona, ​​Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Ivan Rakitic (Croatia), Dani Alves and Ronaldinho (Brazil), but also Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) Pepe Reina (Spain), Angel Di Maria and Maxi Rodriguez (Argentina) will be them -also in the game. Even José Mourinho (Portugal) also announced his presence at this event.

The video was also published on Monday, October 10, or 10/10/2022. A strong symbol to pay a little more homage to el ultimo Diez (the ultimate #10). “I am grateful to have the opportunity to be present with the pope and all these great players” Lionel Messi also spoke on this subject before continuing: “It is important that each of us join in this call for peace. Together we can change things! » As a reminder, El Pibe de Oro died on November 25, 2020. It will therefore be almost 2 years, at the time of the “peace match”, that the legend of a whole people, if not more, will have left us.