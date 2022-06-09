Entertainment

Lionel Messi will participate in a television series

Photo of James James1 hour ago
From a football pitch, to the big screen. Lionel Messi changes his suit. The PSG player will play in the Argentinian television series “Les Protectors”. Filming began this week.

Little football break for Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain striker will play in the Argentinian series “Los Protectores” (The Protectors). The seven-time Ballon d’Or will appear in season 2 of the Argentinian television series.

On YouTube, the Star+ channel unveiled some behind-the-scenes footage of the filming where we see Messi on stage. He will make an appearance in the first episode of season 2, which will be broadcast from 2023 on the Star+ channel. Some scenes were shot in Paris, others in Buenos Aires.

