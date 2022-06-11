Lionel Messi will play in a series, the CCTV images of the Stade de France deleted! – Football break
Lionel Messi embarks on an acting career, surveillance videos around the Stade de France removed, Mohamed Salah voted player of the season by his peers or even Luka Modric who extends to Real, all these subjects are discussed in the daily newspaper of the weekend.
#Messi #Salah #Modric
Macron’s message to bring Zidane to PSG, Suárez’s revelations about Barça and Núñez: https://bit.ly/3HakQa9
—————————————
Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All remarks are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – Actu Foot.
Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd
Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
—————————————
© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack