Entertainment

Lionel Messi will play in a series, the CCTV images of the Stade de France deleted! – Football break

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Lionel Messi embarks on an acting career, surveillance videos around the Stade de France removed, Mohamed Salah voted player of the season by his peers or even Luka Modric who extends to Real, all these subjects are discussed in the daily newspaper of the weekend.

#Messi #Salah #Modric

Macron’s message to bring Zidane to PSG, Suárez’s revelations about Barça and Núñez: https://bit.ly/3HakQa9

—————————————

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All remarks are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – Actu Foot.

Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd

Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Irina Baeva says she is “the girl in the blue bikini” while showing off her figure by the pool

6 mins ago

Cara Delevingne’s luxury home looks like something out of a Hollywood movie

6 mins ago

Yailin the Most Viral and Anuel AA got married! They boast wedding in social networks

17 mins ago

First images of Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology series from AMC

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button