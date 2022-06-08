Lionel Messi will play the role of actor in a series

Lionel Messi embraces the cinema to play the role of actor in a series.

For the first time, Lionel Messi will appear in the cinema sector. The PSG striker is about to appear in front of the cameras to play the role of actor in an Argentine series called “The Protectors.”

Indeed, the Argentine will appear in season two of this series. The first season aired last March. According to the synopsis, it is about three agents of players in financial difficulty and who will decide to join forces not to go bankrupt, mentioned the media BeinSport.

However, those who wish to see the former Barcelona player in the role of actor should wait since the broadcast of this new season will not be launched before 2023, reported Star + quoted by BeinSport.

Recall that the Brazilian Neymar had participated in season 3 of La Casa de Papel. The footballer had expressed his satisfaction on his Twitter account at the time: “I realized my dream and was part of my favorite series. And now I can share João with all of you!”

