“Lionel Messi will terminate his contract and return to FC Barcelona”

Shaken by the new European disillusionment with Real Madrid in the Champions League, the Paris Saint-Germain locker room should lose members in the coming months. A return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona is in the pipeline.

Nothing is going well at Paris Saint-Germain. After the debacle inflicted by Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino’s men suffered the whistles at the Parc des Princes during the 29th day of Ligue 1. Victories against Girondins de Bordeaux, FC Lorient and Clermont which was not enough to silence the critics. Neymar and Lionel Messi have been the favorite targets of the fans. Author of average performance, the Argentinian is particularly singled out. A growing malaise that would push him far from the capital. In any case, this is the expected scenario…

“I don’t know why but I’m sure he will return to Barcelona. I sense an incredible scenario with Messi returning to Barca after terminating his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I was not happy, I can only play at FC Barcelona. I see it coming as big as a truck. I think that’s a more than likely scenario.“, estimated Alex de Castro in his latest Youtube video presenting the ideal transfer window for Paris Saint-Germain.

