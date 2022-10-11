Entertainment

Lionel Messi withdraws from Benfica

James
0 1 1 minute read

Argentine star PSG Lionel Messi is out of the Champions League match against Benfica Lisbon on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, the Parisian club announced.

Messi, injured in the calf during PSG’s trip to Benfica’s lawn in C1 last Wednesday (1-1) and replaced in the 81st minute, had not played the league match in Reims (0-0) on Saturday.

Coach Christophe Galtier said after the match in Lisbon that “the Pulga”, very much in demand since the start of the season by PSG, was “tired”.

This unavailability falls badly when the champion of France will live a busy week with the meeting against Benfica followed by the classic of the L1 against Marseille, Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

Faced with an overloaded schedule with matches every three days until the World Cup (November 20-December 18 in Qatar), Paris sees its infirmary busy with the injuries of defenders Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes and midfielder Renato Sanches .

The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will for his part be suspended for the arrival of OM after the red card received on Saturday in Reims.

With AFP

