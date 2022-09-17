Lionel Messi would be ready to return to FC Barcelona in January?

The days pass and Lionel Messi continues to be at the heart of many rumours. Today we learn that the seven-time Ballon d’Or would be ready to return to FC Barcelona.

The Pulga back in Catalonia in January?

Arrived at Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi begins his second season with the capital club. After a more than complicated first season, La Pulga seems in better shape in its first three official games played. The 35-year-old has indeed scored three goals and delivered one assist since the start of the season. Despite everything, the Spanish press indicates that the Argentinian genius could however make his big return to FC Barcelona soon.

Former Barca player Lobo Carrasco is now a consultant on the show The Chiringuito. A few hours ago, the former winger indeed said on the set of the program that Messi could return to the Catalan giants. A return of the Argentinian would in any case be supported by the current Barcelona technician, Xavi. While it was clarified that there is currently no contact between the Messi clan and Joan Laporta, Carrasco concludes by announcing that a return could be made by January.