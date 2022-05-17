Lionel Messi would come to MLS in 2023

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is expected to join Major League Soccer (MLS) Inter Miami CF in the summer of 2023.

According to the DIRECTV Sports network, the 34-year-old striker would acquire 35% of the shares of the Florida formation and will join the ranks of the club for the next season of the North American circuit.

“The contract is already done, already printed. I was able to see it and read it,” journalist Alex Candal said on the air.

Currently playing in France for Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has a contract valid until June 2023. In 32 games in 2021-2022, all competitions combined, the Argentine has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists.

Contacted by the daily “Catalan Sport”, the Messi clan denied the information concerning the takeover of shares in Inter Miami CF and indicated that, for the moment, the athlete had not yet defined his future at beyond 2023.

In 2020, Messi indicated that he saw himself ending his playing career in the United States during an interview with La Sexta, a Spanish television channel.

“I always dreamed of knowing the experience of living in the United States and seeing what this league is [la MLS]“, he said at the time.