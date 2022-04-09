Lionel Messi would have indicated a nugget in Paris

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Bleu

If Lionel Messi is having some difficulty adapting to PSG, the Argentinian has not completely lost his motivation to shine in the French capital. While the Iberian media lend him the desire to return to FC Barcelona, ​​on the Italian side it is assured that the Pulga is trying to get involved in the future recruitment of Paris.

Messi noticed Luka Romero at Lazio

Indeed, the Corriere dello Sport indicates that Leo Messi recommended a young compatriot to the Parisian General Staff: Luka Romero (Lazio of Rome, 17 years old). Only appeared four times in Serie A this season, the young Romero has not yet scored his first goal but is already asserting himself as a star in the making.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Laziale club – which feels the danger is approaching – is trying to extend the Albiceleste striker for five seasons. Currently, Luka Romero is only linked to the Roman club until June 2023. To snatch him this summer, it would still be necessary to pay almost 20 M€.