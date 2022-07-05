Lionel Messi would have tried to leave Paris!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Paris-Saint-Germain did not hesitate for a second before jumping on Lionel Messi. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to extend his contract with FC Barcelona last summer due to the club’s critical financial health and eventually signed up for two seasons plus an optional one with the French champions. In title. After a difficult season, the Argentinian has repeatedly made it known that he does not intend to leave the French capital without having demonstrated the full extent of his level, he who is considered the best player in history by the majority of the planet.

Messi interested in a return to Barca?

However, journalist Eduardo Inda indicated during the program El Chiringuito that La Pulga had gone to his former teammate and now FC Barcelona coach, Xavi, to discuss a potential return. As a reminder, many Blaugrana players campaigned for the return of PSG number 30 last season.

“Messi has a good relationship with Xavi, they won everything together. Messi is uncomfortable in Paris and in the first months he has been in a hotel and the family is not acclimatizing. Leo Messi called Xavi and asked him about a return possibility. Xavi told him that he would be delighted, but that he needed to speak to Laporta and it would be Laporta who would call him. To date, this call from Laporta has not taken place. Now in Paris, the leader is Mbappé. confided the journalist. Information to be taken with a grain of salt, however, as Lionel Messi repeated his desire to shine in Paris… with preparation for the next World Cup which will take place in the jersey of the capital club in view of the period when the latter will be played. (21 November – 18 December 2022).

