Lionel Messi would not want to extend! — Foot11.com

While he is having an excellent start to the season in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi would have planned not to accept the offer to extend his contract. More

If Lionel Messi’s first season was not the most radiant of his career, this second with Paris Saint-Germain is already starting on much more… “messian” bases. With 6 goals and 8 assists in 11 games since the start of the season, the Pulga is on the same cloud as he was at FC Barcelona. And this, to the delight of the Parisian supporters. And by displaying such an attitude on and off the field, Lionel Messi gave himself arguments to make the leaders want to offer him an extension. However, the challenge will be great for them, because the Parisian number 30 would not intend to extend at the end of the season. Info or intox ?

Lionel Messi would have a good excuse!

It’s like a mini earthquake that just hit Spain. Beteve reveals that Lionel Messi would have no desire to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. While the latter ends next June, the leaders of the Parisian club would greatly like the Pulga to stay one more year. But if the negotiations already looked complicated, the Spanish press seems adamant about it. And if there is a refusal, the reasons seem already known.

Lionel Messi and Neymar in the colors of PSG (Icon Sport)

Indeed, the Catalan television channel ensures that Lionel Messi cannot find happiness in the Parisian capital. And one of those reasons is… traffic. La Pulga would be fed up with the length of car journeys inside Paris. A very singular problem, in short. If we have to keep a certain measure regarding these rumours, the Parisian leaders will have to fight anyway to succeed in extending Leo’s lease.