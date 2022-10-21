Lionel Messi’s 1000th career game could be… the World Cup final!

@IMAGO Lionel Messi has played 988 games so far in his career – If he’s rested one game before the World Cup, his 1000th game could be…yes.

Currently, the Paris Saint-Germain star has played 988 games in his career. If the Argentine plays five of PSG’s six remaining games ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, it will be 993. It has already been indicated that coach Christophe Galtier would be ready to rest his star players with a view to the World Cup, as he has done with Kylian Mbappé so far.

If the Argentine enters the World Cup having rested a game at PSG, it means there will be seven games until his 1000th game. With three group games, there are four games left – the knockout stage, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, and then… Yes, Lionel Messi’s 1000th game could be a World Cup final. This will of course only be the case if he stays away from injury and plays every game in the World Cup.