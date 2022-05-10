Entertainment

Lionel Messi’s about-face on his signing in Paris told by Paredes

James
The secrets of Leandro Paredes. This weekend, with the Argentinian media TyC Sports, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder actually returned to the signing of Lionel Messi in the capital last summer. Before signing with PSG, the South American star was then in negotiations with FC Barcelona, ​​​​his lifelong club, for an extension. Negotiations experienced from afar by the Ballon d’Or, on vacation for a few days in Ibiza with some Parisian players. Including Leandro Paredes. Obviously aware of the Catalan’s situation, the latter tried at all costs to bring him back to France. In vain, according to Leandro Paredes.

“We had seen him in Ibiza the day before, and he was leaving the next day to sign with his club (Barça), that was all, says the Argentinian. We still told him: ‘Come with us’ but he told us: ‘I’ve already arranged everything, tomorrow I’m traveling to sign.’ Then I don’t know what happened on that trip to Barcelona, ​​because the very night he was going to sign the contract, he told us he was coming here.” What leave Leandro Paredes speechless. “At the beginning, we obviously didn’t believe him, continues the Parisian. When he told me that he had already arranged everything and that he was going to go to Paris to sign the contract, I told him: ‘ Until you sign and I see you in the Paris Saint-Germain shirt, I won’t believe you’.” Finally, the Pulga made a good start in the French capital, to the delight of its compatriot.

