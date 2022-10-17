Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or trophies: How many times has the Argentine star won and when was the last time?

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony won’t be the same this year, with Lionel Messi not even making the shortlist.

Messi’s debut season at PSG hasn’t lived up to expectations, with the Argentine failing to stand out regularly in a star-studded squad.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or was the first for which voters were asked to look at the player’s European club season (2021/22) and not the 2022 calendar year. And Messi has scored just 11 goals and provided 15 assists decisive in his first season at PSG (2021/22), which may be good enough numbers for other players, but a far cry from the standards the Argentine has set in the past.

Messi’s absence in 2022 does not erase the unrivaled run he has had at the Ballon d’Or. The 35-year-old has been a regular contender for the award for over a decade and has broken a number of records in the process.

And he could well win another in 2023 if things go well for him.

MORE: Why Messi’s victory over Lewandowski for the 2021 Ballon d’Or was so controversial?

Messi’s first Ballon d’Or

Messi won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009. when he starred in a Barcelona side that won five trophies in a single season, including the UEFA Champions League in 2008/09.

This year has been a breakthrough for the Argentine, who has scored 38 goals in all competitions, more than double his previous best result.

Messi won his first Ballon d’Or just a year after finishing second to Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the honor for the first time in his career in 2008.

MORE: The 2022 Ballon d’Or finalists | When is the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

Last time Messi won the Ballon d’Or

Messi’s last Ballon d’Or win dates back to 2021, when he beat Robert Lewandowski by just 33 votes.

The Argentine scored 38 goals in all competitions for FC Barcelona but only won one club trophy in 2021 with the Blaugrana before his move to PSG, where he got off to a slow start.

That year, he won the Copa América and was voted the tournament’s best player after finishing top scorer with four goals alongside Colombian Luis Diaz.

Despite these performances, many believe Lewandowski to be a more deserving winner, having scored 10 more goals than Messi at club level. The Polish star was subsequently crowned FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of 2021.

MORE: Which players won the Ballon d’Or immediately after winning the Champions League?

How many times has Messi won the Ballon d’Or?

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or seven times during his illustrious career.

The FC Barcelona icon is the only player to win this honor four times in a row, between 2009 and 2012.

Along with his triumphs, Messi has also finished runners-up five times, showing how often he has been in contention for this award.

Ballon d’Or won: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2022

2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2022 Ballon d’Or finalist: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017

Who holds the Ballon d’Or record?

Messi currently holds the record for Ballon d’Or titles.

His seven wins put him two lengths ahead of Ronaldo, who hasn’t won the award since 2017 and has finished runners-up a record six times.

Before Messi and Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Marco van Basten shared the record for most Ballon d’Or winners, having each received the honor three times.

MORE: Messi vs. Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or: an epic battle

Could Messi win the 2023 Ballon d’Or?

Having missed out on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or in 2022, Messi will hope to bounce back in 2023.

The 35-year-old has shown signs of improvement in 2022/23 with PSG and is hoping to win his first World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in December 2022.

If Messi guides his teams to Champions League and World Cup glory, it would be hard not to see him win an eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023.

The Argentine star, however, will face strong opposition from young stars like Erling Haaland and Messi’s team-mate Kylian Mbappé, who both started the 2022/23 season in fine form.

MORE: Why Karim Benzema should win the 2022 Ballon d’Or

Oldest players to win the Ballon d’Or

Sir Stanley Matthews was the first player to win the Ballon d’Or in 1956 and he remains the oldest winner.

Matthews was 41 years and 10 months old at the time and playing for Blackpool, his career spanning over three decades.

Messi became the second oldest player to win this honor in 2021, at the age of 34 years and five months.

Should favorite Karim Benzema win the Ballon d’Or in 2022, he would replace Messi in this list, as he would be five months older than Messi at the time of his 2021 triumph.