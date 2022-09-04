Lionel Messi’s beautiful message to two PSG starters.

Close to the two players in the Parisian locker room, Lionel Messi posted a nice message to them on Instagram wishing them the best for their respective careers.

“Much success in your new challenge, Leandro Paredes. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris and I will always remember all the beautiful moments we had together!“

“And good luck to you too, Ander Herrera. I loved meeting you, thank you for the way you welcomed melli from day one and I wish you the best for your return to La Liga,” he said.

However, the Argentinian will quickly find his former PSG teammates. This Tuesday, Juventus will travel to the Parc des Princes, on behalf of the first day of the group stages of the Champions League.