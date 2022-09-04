Lionel Messi’s beautiful message to two PSG starters.
Several players left PSG during this transfer window. Close to some of them, Lionel Messi dedicated a message to them on his social networks.
Successful degreasing objective for Paris Saint-Germain during this transfer window. Among them, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera. The Argentinian midfielder and the Spanish midfielder left the Ile-de-France club on loan with an option to buy. As a reminder, the former joined Juventus while the latter returned to Athletic Club Bilbao.
Close to the two players in the Parisian locker room, Lionel Messi posted a nice message to them on Instagram wishing them the best for their respective careers.
“Much success in your new challenge, Leandro Paredes. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris and I will always remember all the beautiful moments we had together!“
“And good luck to you too, Ander Herrera. I loved meeting you, thank you for the way you welcomed melli from day one and I wish you the best for your return to La Liga,” he said.
Arrived in 2019, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera will have become friends with many players in the Parisian locker room like Messi or Neymar.
However, the Argentinian will quickly find his former PSG teammates. This Tuesday, Juventus will travel to the Parc des Princes, on behalf of the first day of the group stages of the Champions League.
