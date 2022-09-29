Lionel Messi’s blow to Cristiano Ronaldo

For more than a decade, seeing Lionel Messi on a ranking meant sure to see Cristiano Ronaldo, next to or ahead of him. For more than 10 years, the two players competed for almost every individual trophy, winning 12 Ballons d’Or between them (7 for Messi to 5 for Ronaldo). But at the start of the season, the dynamic of the two players is no longer the same.

Indeed, since the start of the season, Lionel Messi has floated. Both in the Argentine national team and with his club PSG. The Argentinian, in this year of the World Cup, seems in full possession of his means despite his 35 years. Moreover, during his last 13 matches with Argentina and PSG, he scored 10 goals and delivered 8 assists.

It is the complete opposite of its eternal rival. After a mixed last season on a collective level but quite successful on a personal level, Cristiano Ronaldo is having a chaotic start to the season. At Manchester United, he came on as a substitute under Ten Hag. Holder in Portugal, he struggles to find the way to the nets. In 8 matches played this season, the Portuguese International has scored only one goal, from a penalty, and has not delivered any assists.

Sad statistics to which Cristiano Ronaldo has not accustomed us, which confirm that Messi has passed him for this season. Unless the Portuguese reverses everything within the next few months. He has accustomed us to rising from the ashes, and that’s all his supporters expect of him.

