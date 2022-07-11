Lionel Messi’s classy gesture for a fan during his vacation in Ibiza
Asked by a fan while bathing in a swimming pool during his vacation in Spain, the Argentine striker from Paris Saint-Germain responded favorably to a very specific request. The nice gesture.
We know more about the shy side of Lionel Messi, but the Argentinian also knows how to show great class and availability when the situation requires it. This was the case in recent days when the Parisian number 30 was having a good time in Ibiza with his family and friends to decompress from a first season of adaptation to PSG.
Asked by a fan while he was swimming in a swimming pool, the latter told the 35-year-old player a special request for the attention of his children: “Leo, excuse me. Can I ask you for a video for my children who love you? They are four.”
“Come on” replied the seven-time Ballon d’Or before giving in without flinching to the request of his admirers: “Malena, Matías, Julián and Benjamin, I send you a big kiss, I hope you are well. I wish you the best. A kiss.”
A video that the woman published on her social networks with the caption: “Thank you for so many things, Diez. I like you.” The spirit of the football we love.