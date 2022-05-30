Lionel Messi’s clear answer to Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé’s latest outing has upset South American football. In an interview with the Brazilian media TNT Sportsthe French international had mentioned the favorites for the 2022 World Cup and had found that “the advantage we have, us Europeans, is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time (…) In South America, football is not as advanced as ‘in Europe. This is why at the last World Cups, it was always the Europeans who won.. Words that had made the Argentinian and Brazilian players react in particular.

His teammate Lionel Messi, winner of the last Copa America, answered him. “I didn’t see how he said it, or what he said. But we often talked about it with teammates in Spain, when we came back from a qualifying round and said: “you know how difficult it would be for you to qualify for the World Cup if you were to go play there”he told TyC Sports. In Colombia, with the altitude, the heat, or in Venezuela… there are different conditions which make the task much more difficult. Apart from the fact that they are great teams, with great players, and that football is becoming more and more equal, regardless of the opponent, I think we are ready to play against any European team and we now have a very good test”. Answer against Italy, Tuesday evening.