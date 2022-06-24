Lionel Messi’s effect on PSG fame

After more than 20 years at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi – which celebrates its 35th anniversary today – joined PSG last summer. A mixed first season in the Rouge & Bleu jersey with only 11 goals in 34 matches in all competitions. He also offered 14 assists, all in Ligue 1. Despite statistics far from his usual standards, the Pulga has been a success story off the pitch as Nasser al-Khelaïfi revealed in his interview with the Parisian. ” We don’t want to lose money. Take Messi: we pulled off an incredible deal, both on and off the pitch. Less than a year later, it is already profitable. »

Ten new partners since the arrival of Messi

This Friday, brand has been interested in PSG’s income since the Argentina international officially became a Parisian player. The turnover of Rouge & Bleu has increased and now exceeds 700 million euros. With the transfer of Messi, PSG landed ten new sponsorship contracts, including a collaboration with Dior. In numbers, he increased his income by 13%. Marc Armstrong, director of sponsorship for the club, explained: Surely we have seen growth in areas where we could make deals between 3 and 5 million and now they are between 5 and 8, so the impact is considerable. » PSG has also once again passed the mark of one million shirts sold, 60% of which are flocked with Messi’s number 30 ensures brand. In terms of ticketing, the Messi effect was also felt with record income and a Parc des Princes which is always full. Finally, PSG gains 1.4 million subscribers per week on social networks.