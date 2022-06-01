Lionel Messi’s father opens up about returning to FC Barcelona
In a video published by El Chiringuito this Sunday, Jorge the father of Lionel Messi answered the question of a possible return of Leo Messi to FC Barcelona
questioned at the exit of Barcelona airport, the father of “the Pulga” shared her wish for her son’s future
“I hope Leo can return to Barcelona one day. said Messi’s father.
All directions point in this direction. The 2022-2023 season should indeed be Parisian for Leo Messi. Arrived last summer, the old Blaugrana will be keen to do well and honor his last year of contract with Paris Saint-Germain. No interest for the two parties to separate. The best is certainly yet to come.
Like his club, PSG, the season has not been easy. The collective objectives have not been fulfilled. Only one Ligue 1 won. But individual statistics not so catastrophic as that: 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. One thing is certain, next season will be the verdict for the legendary Argentine footballer. Called to further raise his level and that of his team.