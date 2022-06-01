Entertainment

Lionel Messi’s father opens up about returning to FC Barcelona

In a video published by El Chiringuito this Sunday, Jorge the father of Lionel Messi answered the question of a possible return of Leo Messi to FC Barcelona

questioned at the exit of Barcelona airport, the father of “the Pulga” shared her wish for her son’s future

“I hope Leo can return to Barcelona one day. said Messi’s father.

