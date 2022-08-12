Lionel Messi’s golazo in acrobatic return against Clermont
The Argentinian striker from Paris Saint-Germain scored a sensational goal in his side’s big win against Clermont.
PSG is well and truly launched! For its entry into the running in Ligue 1, the capital club hit very hard by winning 5-0 on the road to Clermont.
A victory to which Neymar (1 goal, 3 assists) and Messi (2 goals, 1 assist) have greatly contributed. The two former Barcelona players were very hot this Saturday evening and the Argentinian even allowed himself a bit of madness.
On a forward cross from Leandro Paredes, the Pulga controlled from the chest with his back to goal before scoring a sublime goal in an acrobatic return to conclude the Parisian festival.
After a season of adaptation, finally a great season for Messi in Paris?
