Lionel Messi’s latest ‘madness’ is worth €60,000

August 19, 2022 at 7:25 PM by Leo Faussemagne

Lionel Messi poses with a new watch on his wrist. It is signed Patek.

Whether Lionel Messi wasted no time in scoring his first brace of the season against Clermont, perhaps due to his new watch, which he showed off on social media this week. Indeed, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or appeared on Instagram with his wife and his new jewel on his wrist, a model from Philippe Patek, estimated at 65,000 euros.

The PSG striker appears with a €65,000 watch

This luxury watch is a 5980R Nautilus made by Swiss watchmaker Philippe Patek. With its porthole-inspired design, this model is made of 18k rose gold. Its dial is brown and the bottom is sapphire crystal. The Nautilus, the first example of which was released in 1976, is considered one of the benchmarks for sport-style luxury watches.

Lionel Messi has rare watches on his wrist

Lionel Messi loves watches and has forged several partnerships during his career. The former FC Barcelona player was an ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet for eight years, then three years for the American Jacob & Co. Pulga’s eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, was also a partner with him. , but long before Messi.















