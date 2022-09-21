Lionel Messi’s mind-blowing demands to extend his contract in 2020

What’s next after this ad

Before joining PSG during the 2021 summer transfer window, Lionel Messi had first tried, in 2020, to leave the Barcelona ship and then to renew his contract until 2023 when he only had one year left on his contract with the Blaugranas. . On June 11, 2020, at the initiative of the player and his lawyers, a letter was sent to the Barcelona leaders. This document contained all the renewal conditions wanted by the Argentinian and his clan.

Indeed, to stay in the club of his heart, Lionel Messi had expressed several wishes to Josep Maria Bartomeu, then president of the Catalan club, some of which were particularly surprising. La Pulga was also ready to make a lot of salary efforts in order to stay in Catalonia. Here is the detailed list of the demands of the Argentine genius at that time, according to the information to which El Mundo had access:

Efforts but also demands

1) A contract until 2023 with a possibility of unilateral extension of Lionel Messi;

2) A fixed salary with a reduction of 20% of the fixed salary in 2020-21 but a recovery of 10% of the salary in 2021-22 and another 10% in 2022-23 with an interest of 3% per year;

3) Payment of unpaid loyalty bonuses with interest;

4) A box for the families of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez;

5) A private Christmas flight for the whole family to Argentina;

6) In the event of termination of the contract, the payment of the amounts carried over to the 2020-21 season plus interest;

7) A signature bonus of €10 million (to be paid on 06/30/2023);

8) An increase in remuneration in the event of an increase in taxes;

9) The removal of the termination clause, which will be set at a symbolic amount of €10,000;

10) The renewal of Pepe Costa’s contract so that it lasts as long as that of Lionel Messi;

11) The signature and commitment of the club to ensure the payment to Rodrigo Messi of the commissions due to him.

“As you have understood, the effort on the part of the family is very important, because next season their remuneration decreases considerably, but Lionel and Jorge accept for the good of the club”, wrote then at this time the lawyer of the family to the culé club. Nevertheless, the talks between the two parties will ultimately never succeed, Josep Maria Bartomeu refusing certain requests from the clan of the man with the seven Ballons d’Or.

The rest is now history. Lionel Messi ended up leaving FC Barcelona the following year at the end of his contract to join Paris Saint-Germain to the delight of football fans in France. In Spain, on the other hand, many people wondered how this could have happened. Thanks to the disclosure of La Pulga’s demands by the Spanish media, another part of the answer has been unveiled.