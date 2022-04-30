Lionel Messi’s new disasterclass

What’s next after this ad

Arriving in Paris last summer, Lionel Messi (34) was probably far from imagining the season he was about to live, he who even thought of extending his love affair with FC Barcelona. Expected at the turn in the French capital, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or nevertheless performs a more than disappointing exercise and (very) far from its usual standards. An insufficient performance inexorably provoking the anger of the Parisian public, frustrated by the inability of the Pulga to be decisive. In physical difficulty, the Argentinian international (160 caps, 81 goals) is struggling to shine in Ligue 1 and it is not his new tasteless performance observed at La Meinau that risks silencing criticism of him.

Once again silent in front of goal on Friday evening during the draw (3-3) conceded by the Parisians against RC Strasbourg during the 35th day of Ligue 1, the recent winner of the Copa América thus remains blocked at only four small achievements in the French championship. Worrying statistics which alone sum up the difficulties of the native of Rosario to impose himself in a rougher football than that observed in La Liga. Whistled by his own public after the elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Messi also suffers from the comparison with his eternal rival: Cristiano Ronaldo. With that in mind, the Manchester United striker, back at Old Trafford, has already scored 17 times in the Premier League since the start of the season.

Disappointing statistics, non-existent performance!

An even more eloquent figure, the Lusitanian can boast of 5 goals scored during the month of April, one more than his Argentinian competitor (4) over the entire Ligue 1 season! And even if the former Barcelona player can be reassured with his record on the European scene (5 goals in 7 Champions League matches), the sequence of his gloomy performances has something to question. Friday evening, facing revolted Strasbourg residents and still in the race for Europe, Messi also split with a new cataclysmic performance. A sad face for the one who is very often elevated to the rank of the best player on the planet football. Wandering like a soul in pain on the Alsatian lawn, the number 30 of PSG never seemed in the rhythm of a meeting however alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 scored more goals in April in the Premier League (5) than Messi 🇦🇷 throughout the season in L1 (4 goals)! 😱 Who is the GOAT? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R0hTfscJWg — Foot Mercato (@footmercato) April 29, 2022

Absent in the offensive phases, the Argentinian, positioned very low on the ground, certainly did not lose many balls but was guilty of a distressing inactivity. As often (always) totally disinterested in the match when his team had to defend, he was mostly absent in the attacking game of his team. Unworthy of a player of this caliber. Unable to tell the difference, overwhelmed by the opponent’s aggressiveness in the duels, he finally had to wait for the 89th minute of play before framing his first strike… For the rest? A free kick flush with the post and that’s it. Receiving the note of 4 by our editorial staff, of 5 on The Team and 3.5 per The Parisian, Messi has, once again, shown nothing, as during the Classic against OM. A match, ultimately, to forget. One more…