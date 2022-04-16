Lionel Messi’s new gang in Paris

Everything has changed in the life of Lionel Messi since his arrival in Paris last August. From his club and his teammates to his house with Antonela Roccuzzo and the children. However, if the former Barcelona player knows how to do something, it is to get up and move forward and he did it as soon as he arrived at Paris Saint Germain.

After almost two decades in Spain, Leo had to join a new group of people who, despite the presence of three already known friends, were totally new to his life. At 34, he had to relive the great upheavals he suffered as a teenager when he left Argentina.

But it wasn’t so bad for Leo, who after leaving his family in Barcelona came to Paris to be welcomed by great people who made the change more pleasant.

The same people with whom he shared his last holidays, before leaving the culé team, are with whom he now shares his free time.

Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera are Lionel Messi’s allies in Paris. With their partners, they take advantage of the French nights and taste the flavors of the various restaurants in the city. And so Paredes showed it in his networks.

On Thursday, the PSG midfielder shared a photo on his Instagram where we can see Lionel Messi with Antonela, Angel Di Maria with Jorgelina, Leandro Paredes with Camila and Andres Herrera with Isabel.

Far from Suarez and Fàbregas, his friends from his Barcelona past, the 30 from PSG has found new allies to enjoy his stay in Paris.

The return to Barcelona

Despite the fact that the next transfer market won’t be when Lionel Messi and Barcelona reunite, the return of another Argentine to the club could continue to ignite the flame of desire for La Pulga.

Javier Mascherano’s return to the club as a coach of the lower categories would add to the fact that at some point Leo would be linked with the culé team again, from inside or outside the playing field.