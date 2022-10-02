Lionel Messi’s new masterclass delights the Parc des Princes

What’s next after this ad

The Parc des Princes was not really used to this last year. However, the trend seems to be confirmed in view of the superb performances offered by Lionel Messi since the start of the 2022-2023 season. Lined up alongside Neymar Jr and Hugo Ekitike to face OGC Nice this Saturday (9th day of Ligue 1), the 35-year-old Argentinian reminded everyone that he was still far from becoming a any player in the world of football.

If the club from the capital managed to win 2-1 against the Aiglons, thus taking control of the championship, the man with 7 Ballons d’Or, elected man of the match by our editorial staff, certainly had something to do with it. . Firstly because it was he who opened the scoring, with a majestic free kick (which he himself obtained) having left Kasper Schmeichel (29th) unmoved after his failure as a warm-up a few minutes previously (12th). But also because at the heart of an evening where the party was not necessarily there, Leo Messi made the public, his public, roar on several occasions.

Messi can become again ” The best player in the world “assures Galtier

The lucky ones present in the Parisian enclosure may have wondered if the Messi of Barça was not back on the meadow of the Park. Sometimes able to put his vis-à-vis in the wind in the space of a touch, sometimes to put his opponents on the buttocks with acceleration in a nevertheless restricted space from which he comes out without a hitch, the Pulga has hurt to the people of Nice throughout the game. Without a parade from the former Leicester goalkeeper, he could have afforded a double just before the break (45th). He could also have turned into a passer on this flash of genius for Nuno Mendes that the Portuguese did not know how to convert, the fault, again, of a valiant Schmeichel (71st).

On each silky touch of the ball from the Albiceleste international, the Park shivered, recalling a feeling of drunken happiness. The supporters gave him a nice ovation when he left (88th). Present at a press conference after the meeting, Christophe Galtier also had very strong words with regard to his number 30. “I have an incredible pleasure to see him every morning in training. He is well in his head, very happy. He is a very altruistic player, who drives the game and has always been used to scoring. He regains the taste for scoring. Can he become the best player in the world again? Yes if he is in a summer of incredible form. He is well prepared. He is happy. And when he is happy, he performs well. » What if the incredible Leo Messi was indeed finally back? The Park might just have to get used to it.