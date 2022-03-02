Lionel Messi’s pants on Antonela Roccuzzo’s birthday that caught the attention of his followers

Messi got all the attention on Antonela’s birthday (Instagram photo @antonelaroccuzzo)

February 26 Antonella Roccuzzo turned 34 and, to celebrate that special day, held an intimate celebration in Barcelona, where his closest friends live, despite being, with his family, based in Paris. Together Lionel MessiLuis Suárez and his wife, Sofía Balbi, and Césc Fabregas and his partner, Daniella Semaan They enjoyed an endearing afternoon between games, drinks and food. The postcards of the event were scarce, but in those shared on Instagram by Rosario The followers did not miss a peculiar detail.

“For ever”, wrote the birthday girl next to a tender postcard of the celebration where she could be seen with her husband and her two couple friends. They all smiled at the camera and were very affectionate with each other. Although the photos that the footballer and the entrepreneur upload are usually celebrated by their millions of fans, on this occasion, it was the player’s jean that took all the looks because of the paint stains it had.

The birthday celebration was in Barcelona (Photo Instagram @antonelaroccuzzo)

The look chosen by the forward of the Paris Saint-Germain it was something original. For the celebration of his wife, La Pulga put on a cream-colored jumper from the exclusive Balmain firm and a red plaid jacket that he combined with dark jeans with rips and white sneakers. The truth is that the followers did special focus on the “bricklayer” style pants that he wore, since in addition to having some patches, it had an effect that simulated white, blue and red paint stains.

The stains on Lio’s jean took all eyes (Instagram photo @antonelaroccuzzo)

“How humble Leo! He painted the boys’ room and went to celebrate his wife’s birthday”; “Poor Leo. He had to stop painting for the photo”; “They rushed Messi and he didn’t get to change his pants”; “Messi came to Barcelona directly to paint the house”; “I love knowing that those pants must cost more than my apartment rent”; “We all look at the stains on the jean”; “Anto did not give him time to change”, were some of the comments on networks about the look of the captain of the Argentine national team.

Continue reading the story

Messi posed with his friends (Photo Instagram @antonelaroccuzzo)

It is not the first time that the garments that the player chooses have caused a great surprise, since they usually have a striking style, relaxed and in tune with the latest trends. The most chosen by him are tight jeans with tears, a trend on the rise in the sports world that combines with traditional t-shirts or sweatshirts. But he does not stop wearing different pants, which are the ones that take all eyes.

The striking looks of Messi (File photo)

Months ago, a fan shared an image of the moment in which he met the scorer in the exclusive neighborhood of Casteldefels, in Barcelona. At that time, the eyes also fell on the pants that Messi wore: a black slipper with white and red letters. In recent years, he has shown that he likes the various textures and colors to wear in his look, which is always the subject of comments from his millions of followers.

VIDEO: Tyson Fury “would be the first” to enlist, like Ukrainian boxers