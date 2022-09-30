Lionel Messi’s private jet attracts criticism

L’Équipe has explored the use of private jets in French football, following the controversy sparked by Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier’s dismissive reaction to a question about his team flying for a match in Nantes rather than taking a two-hour train. stroll.

The article discusses the half-hour jet ride that took the France team to a match in Lille in March – and the even greater environmental impact of the dozen or so private journeys that brought the various players back in their clubs in England, Italy. , Spain, Germany and France.

Almost all travel outside of Ligue 1 is done by private jets – with PSG in particular using this mode of transport for all of theirs last season, while Montpellier were the lowest spender in this regard and traveled by bus to seven of their own.

During the months of June, July and August, Lionel Messi’s private jet performed 52 flights, over 368 hours, emitting 1,502 tonnes of CO2 – the amount an average Frenchman would emit in 150 years. The Argentinian was not always on board, as he made the plane available to his friends and family.

Although sport represents only 1% of France’s greenhouse gas emissions, many activists have highlighted the role that athletes have in influencing others, as well as their responsibility to set an example.

The Team also highlights the use of jets by the likes of Noël Le Graët, Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba, as well as individual clubs – who, when hiring a private jet, will often make the trip to the plane from its origin airport (generally Le Bourget in Paris) and return in addition to the outward journey, for 4 flights in total.