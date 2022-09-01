Lionel Messi’s private jet consumed as much CO2 in three months as a Frenchman in 150… / France / PSG / SOFOOT.com

It’s indecent, even Xavier Gravelaine hasn’t traveled as much during his career.

Bilbao, Rosario, Montevideo, Saint-Martin, New York, Barcelona, ​​Nice… Lionel Messi’s private jet has flown to the four corners of the planet for a summer. According to the Twitter account @LaviondeBernard which lists private jet flights on the basis of public data, the personal cuckoo of the sevenfold Golden Ball would have consumed 1,502 tonnes of CO2 over the period June-August 2022, the equivalent of the carbon footprint of an average Frenchman in 150 years.

Lionel Messi’s LV-IRQ jet 52 flights368 hours1,502 tonnes of CO2Either as much CO2 as an average Frenchman in 150 years Who is “off the mark”, those who want to ban private jets or those who still defend them?@AgnesRunacher pic.twitter.com/sDJikJkXwN — laviondebernard (@laviondebernard) September 1, 2022

In his defense, he is not the only one using his plane. In early August, the Argentine No. 10 graciously lent him to his friend Luis Suárez to allow him to join Uruguay and his new club Nacional Montevideo. He can also rent it, as in February 2021 when the Argentine president paid $ 160,000 to use it to make an official trip to Mexico.

The friend of the stars, a little less that of the polar bears.

ALB