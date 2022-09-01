Entertainment

Lionel Messi’s private jet consumed as much CO2 in three months as a Frenchman in 150… / France / PSG / SOFOOT.com

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

It’s indecent, even Xavier Gravelaine hasn’t traveled as much during his career.

Bilbao, Rosario, Montevideo, Saint-Martin, New York, Barcelona, ​​Nice… Lionel Messi’s private jet has flown to the four corners of the planet for a summer. According to the Twitter account @LaviondeBernard which lists private jet flights on the basis of public data, the personal cuckoo of the sevenfold Golden Ball would have consumed 1,502 tonnes of CO2 over the period June-August 2022, the equivalent of the carbon footprint of an average Frenchman in 150 years.

In his defense, he is not the only one using his plane. In early August, the Argentine No. 10 graciously lent him to his friend Luis Suárez to allow him to join Uruguay and his new club Nacional Montevideo. He can also rent it, as in February 2021 when the Argentine president paid $ 160,000 to use it to make an official trip to Mexico.

The friend of the stars, a little less that of the polar bears.
ALB

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

you know your brand of soup, what is a kosher food?

5 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence, stylish with wide pants

16 mins ago

Tonight on TV: One of the best films with Vin Diesel

16 mins ago

BTS: She is the girl who steals Jimin’s heart and causes ARMY envy

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button