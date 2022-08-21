Lionel Messi’s sharp reaction is controversial (L’Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lionel Messi has had a promising start to the season after a very difficult first season. The 35-year-old Argentinian has played two games and scored two goals this season. Although in good shape, the Pulga did not take into account the dispute between his teammates Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. And for the daily l’Equipe, he did not appreciate it, really not!

PSG are traveling to Lille this Sunday, and everyone will undoubtedly be very attentive to what will happen if they get a Penalty. The team specifies in its edition of the day that this affair is not to the taste of Leo Messi.

Moreover, the outlet report that, should he choose a side in this story, the Blaugrana legend would unequivocally support his friend Neymar. Moreover, the pair spent the post-match evening with Marquinhos, Paredes and their friends. In other words, like the majority of football fans, La Pulga sides with Neymar no matter what.

A clear-cut reaction that worries PSG fans. For them, Messi for everything he embodies should be neutral in this matter and should normally seek reconciliation between Mbappé and Neymar. But choosing to defend Neymar remains a controversial reaction to PSG.

