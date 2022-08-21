Lionel Messi’s sharp reaction to the penaltygate

What’s next after this ad

“It can only be evolutionary because it depends on who is on the ground. In this match against Montpellier, there was a very specific order: number one shooter Kylian and number two Neymar. Afterwards, nothing happened on the second penalty, there was a discussion, an exchange between Kylian and Neymar and from the moment Ney felt like shooting him, Kylian left him.. Earlier this week, Christophe Galtier was trying to defuse the controversy.

But it must be said that even if in terms of results and content it is going very well for PSG for the moment, it is still friction in the locker room and controversy that has been discussed throughout the week. The penaltygate and the famous likes of Neymar criticizing Mbappé have thus occupied the Parisian news, making headlines in France but also abroad, in Brazil and Spain in particular.

Messi, on the side of Neymar

This Sunday, the French champion travels to Lille – match to follow live on Foot Mercato – and inevitably, everyone will be very attentive to what will happen in the event of a new penalty to be drawn. And so will Lionel Messi. As theCrew in his edition of the day, this case is not to the taste of the Argentinian. Clearly not. He showed it through his body language during the meeting in particular.

Above all, the newspaper indicates that if there was a need to choose a side in this story, the former Barça would clearly side with his friend Neymar. The two men had also spent the post-match evening together, with Marquinhos, Paredes and their companions. Suffice to say that, like most football fans, La Pulga will be watching the actions of his teammates very closely tonight …