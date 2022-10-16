Lionel Messi’s signing by PSG will go to court

Paris Saint Germain continues to be plagued with problems. After Kylian MbappeThe desire to leave the club, now facing a legal problem.

The European Court will examine whether the signature of Leo Messi for psg breached UEFA Financial Fair Play rules in 2021.

A complaint from France

This situation was caused by a group of fans belonging to a Barcelona group of supporters in Lyon.

Consequently, a Chamber of the European Court in Luxembourg will have to examine whether the signature of Messi for psg violated financial fair play next Tuesday.

Supporters consider it “a success” that the complaint has reached justice, according to their lawyer Juan Branco emphasizes, although this does not guarantee anything.

The truth is that even though MessiThe signature was free, the salary of the former Barcelona player (40 million euros this season) is the one who caused this whole situation.

Another problem for PSG

This legal issue Messi comes at the worst time psgbecause at the moment there is a tense atmosphere due to MbappeThe alleged desire to leave the team in January.

The truth is that Messi is having a good season in France, and although further details on this complaint will not be known until next week, psg you’ll be worried from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when the investigation begins.