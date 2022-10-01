Lionel Messi’s superb free kick against OGC Nice
PSG were able to take the lead in this Ligue 1 shock against OGC Nice! It was Lionel Messi who gave his side the advantage. And how ! Just before half an hour of play, the seven-time Ballon d’Or was able to afford a superb free kick. His fifth league goal of the season.
After the international break, Paris Saint-Germain will meet OGC Nice this Saturday evening. And the club of the tricolor capital launched perfectly into this meeting. He was able to take the advantage, at the Parc des Princes, after only 29 minutes of play. In great shape since the start of the season, it was Lionel Messi who managed to unblock the situation.
The Pulga scored a superb free kick. He was able to afford his fifth goal of the season in Ligue 1. He is already doing almost as well as the previous year, where he was six goals.
PSG is therefore launching perfectly into this new day of Ligue 1! He will try to consolidate his lead in the coming minutes.
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this seventh episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellem, we make our list of 26 Blues for the 2022 World Cup! ! Click here to subscribe to the podcast