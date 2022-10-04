Lionel Messi’s three options for his future
At the end of the contract next June, Lionel Messi has not yet made a decision regarding his future. The Argentinian striker from the capital club has three options available to him for the rest of his career.
It is already one of the big transfers of the summer which is being prepared behind the scenes. Lionel Messi rocked the transfer window a little over a year ago when he left FC Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain.
Now it is Paris Saint-Germain who are under pressure with the potential free start of the multiple Ballon d’Or. The Parisian playmaker is already working on his future and could fly to other places at the end of his contract.
Therefore, three options are available to him for the next few months: the first consisting of extending with PSG. But according to Fabrizio Romano and the podast That Golazo Podcast, FC Barcelona and an MLS club would also like to recruit Messi.
If for the moment nothing has yet been advanced, one thing is certain: Paris Saint-Germain will have to be convincing to keep their jewel.
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this seventh episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellem, we make our list of 26 Blues for the 2022 World Cup! ! Click here to subscribe to the podcast