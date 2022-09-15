Lionel Messi’s villa in Ibiza threatened with destruction

Messi disillusioned in Ibiza: the villa he acquired for 11 million euros last February in Sant Josep is in an irregular situation, reports the Spanish press. According to Periodico of Ibiza and Formentera, the recently acquired residence is located on agricultural land and subject to very strict regulations. It is a contemporary house of more than 500 square meters, with a ground floor, a basement and an annex, as well as a long swimming pool included in the terrace.

The problem lies in the construction of several rooms in the garage of the villa by the previous owner, a completely illegal operation because it was not foreseen in the initial project and which led the town hall of Sant Josep not to grant a definitive building permit. nor a residence certificate. The newspaper reports that at the time of signing the deed Lionel Messi’s legal representative – a Barcelona lawyer – would not have been aware of this irregular situation, which suggests a nice bag of legal knots… For the time, the Argentine striker’s representatives are reportedly looking for a solution to legalize the purchase. But, according to the Periodico de Ibizathis requires strict compliance with the initial construction project, namely the destruction of the rooms built in the garage.

In the meantime, the football star is already taking full advantage of his Mediterranean pied-à-terre: the former Barcelona footballer, now at PSG, has published several photos of him and his loved ones in his new villa in Sant Josep . He even organized a big party to celebrate his 35th birthday there.e anniversary at the end of June, with many Argentine footballers who were also on vacation in Ibiza.

A fortune of 400 million

There is no doubt that Messi will find a solution to his problem, knowing that he has wise financial advisers who manage his hoard, estimated at more than 400 million dollars, just behind the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (500 million). In addition to his sponsorships, his own clothing line and collaborations with the luxury watch industry, the footballer has a veritable real estate empire in the hotel industry, with several high-end hotels located in Spain and Andorra. Not to mention restaurants and investments in several residences… Which is to say if his worries about Ibiza are not about to shake his empire.



