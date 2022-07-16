Lionel Messi’s wife ignites Twitter during July 14 fireworks

This Friday evening, Paris Saint-Germain won their first recovery match against Quevilly-Rouen at Camp des Loges. The players of Christophe Galtier who directed his first match on the bench of the PSG were serious during this friendly match and won 2-0. Sergio Ramos, scorer from the penalty spot, showed his legs just like Lionel Messi. Before this match, the Argentinian had been able to enjoy the fireworks of July 14 in the capital, accompanied by his pretty wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

The highlights of the friendly meeting 🆚 @QRM ! ⚽️ (2-0) — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) July 15, 2022

Internet users under the spell of Madame Messi

For the occasion, Lionel Messi had taken out the jacket, he who is often in a t-shirt, jeans, basketball.

In front of the Eiffel Tower lit with a thousand lights, the Argentinian posed with his wife for a magnificent photo. And the pretty young woman caused a sensation on Twitter for her sexy outfit and her devastating smile. The children then joined them to watch the show…

On the blue bird social network, compliments poured in for Antonella Roccuzzo. We were able to read in the comments:

”We don’t talk about it enough, but Antonella is the most beautiful wag…”

”Magnificent Senora Messi, classy, ​​elegant…”

”Me, I also want to offer him a fireworks display to the pretty lady… lol”

”The most beautiful footballer’s wife…”

”Ah…the money…. She didn’t miss this one…”

Magnificent couple, they have known each other for a long time, long before Messi exploded…

”9 Ballons d’Or in this photo… Jokes aside, Antonells is magnificent!!!”

5 notable absentees for Japan

After the friendly match against Quevilly-Rouen, Paris Saint-Germain announced the group selected by coach Christophe Galtier for the summer tour planned in Japan.

Note the absences of Layvin Kurzawa, Georginio Wijnaldum, Rafinha, Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler. The message is clear, these players better find a new club, because they will not play this season unless there is a slaughter in the group. To everyone’s surprise, Mauro Icardi will be there in Japan while his sporting and extra-sporting situation exasperated the leaders, according to several media.

We know a little more about the case of Wijnaldum who finds himself pushed towards the exit by Paris Saint-Germain on this summer transfer window. According to information from the journalist of Report Matteo Moretto, the Dutch international could take the direction of AS Roma. Regarding arrivals, Hugo Ekitike will sign for Paris Saint-Germain in the next few hours. Interviewed by the newspaper The unionReims President Jean-Pierre Caillot has confirmed the departure of his 20-year-old striker to the capital.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













