Lionel Messi’s wife’s message to Shakira after her breakup with Gerard Pique (pictured)

Amid the information circulating about the custody of their children, The Sun reveals new information about Gérard Piqué. According to the English press, the Barcelona player already has a new girlfriend whose photo he revealed.

The breakup between Gerard Pique and Shakira was one of the most talked about stories of the summer, but the Barcelona defender seems to have left the Colombian singer behind.

While Shakira has her own issues with the tax office in Spain, Pique focused on how her contract can be changed to solve Barcelona’s financial problems.

However, far from their respective problems, the separation kept the interests of their two children at the forefront of their concerns. Pique has a new partner.

However, it looks like the Spanish defender has already moved on with his new partner. The Sun published the identity of the latter. It is Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old woman who worked as a waitress at an event organized by Pique’s company, Kosmos.

Supposedly, that’s where they met, which would suggest their relationship began long before he and Shakira split in June.

Chia Marti is also a student in a public relations course, and The Sun suggests the couple have gone to great lengths to keep their relationship a secret, including the wife.