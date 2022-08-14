Lionel Messi’s wife’s unexpected message to Shakira (pictured)

For a few months, Shakira has not been living her best moment, because the artist is not only separated from her companion Gerard Piqué with whom she is fighting for the custody of their children and added to this, the Spanish Treasury accuses her of tax evasion, then who will be brought to justice.

The legal problems are in fact the greatest concern of the artist, since the Colombian risks a possible sentence of eight years in prison and a fine of more than 20 million euros, for alleged tax evasion.

Given this in recent days, Shakira has reappeared on social media with a touching image in which her children hug her, which shows that in these difficult times, her little ones are her best refuge.

“purest love”, the singer wrote alongside the sweet image, which got millions of reactions on social media, however, there was one comment that caught a lot of attention.

This is the one issued by Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of footballer Lionel Messi and with whom it had been speculated that the singer had a strong enmity.

Antonela posted several heart emojis as a sign of support and affection, a message that also served to end speculation about their rivalry.