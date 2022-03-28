Lionel Scaloni sees the Ecuadorian team as the rival and the ‘right time to try some modifications’ in Argentina | Soccer | sports

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina, pondered the enjoyment that the public of that country must have of Lionel Messi on the road to Qatar 2022 and not think about “the future”, in relation to the statements of the albiceleste captain after the victory against Venezuela ( 3-0), in which he stated that after the next World Cup there will be a time of rethinking.

“Messi will have to sit down like he always has. After playing a World Cup I think everyone makes assessments and then decisions will be made. I’m not in his head to really know what he thinks. In such a case, enjoy it now and keep it. It is the law of life and at some point it will happen. Why think about the future if there is a spectacular present. It is useless to think about what is going to happen after the World Cup,” Scaloni said at a press conference prior to the last training session in Buenos Aires before traveling to Guayaquil.

In this context, regarding the next meeting with the Ecuadorian team on Tuesday at the Barcelona Sporting Club stadium, the Argentine strategist announced: “We are going to train in the afternoon and the idea is to have some variants. It’s the right time to try some modifications. I trust Gonzalo Montiel and Julián Álvarez, the boy in fashion, without a doubt. The fact that they don’t play from the start doesn’t mean that we don’t trust them”.

“There are many things to improve, I don’t think there is a perfect team. You can’t always play well or win. It is not necessary to think that everything is fine, there are always things to review and that is where we are. We have to be prepared to know that a moment of difficulty may come. Now all wind is coming from behind and it may be that this goes awry. And that is when we have to be prepared,” he added.

Likewise, Scaloni gave his impressions that the player Ángel di María would “surely” reveal his close retirement from the Albiceleste on social networks: “I did not see the post, but I understand that it will be about this year, I imagine. I had talked to him a long time ago. Let him be the coach on duty and not them to leave him. There is an age for everyone, there have been so many trips and matches that I imagine it is difficult. If it was the last, it couldn’t have been better. She came out as he would have dreamed. He made the effort to be there and another could hardly have played or been available. He not only played, but he scored a goal, provided an assist and got a standing ovation from the whole stadium”.

Ecuador and Argentina will face each other at the Monumental Banco Pichincha, on the eighteenth and last day of the South American qualifier for Qatar 2022. With both teams already qualified for the World Cup and Messi as the main attraction of the visit, a full house is expected in the Guayaquil scene. (D)