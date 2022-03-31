Lionel Scaloni was satisfied with the draw between Argentina and Ecuador; he complained about the referee and the Monumental court | Soccer | sports

The tie at 1 between Argentina and Ecuador, this Tuesday, at the Monumental Banco Pichincha, at the close of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, left according to Lionel Scaloni, Albiceleste coach who complained about the arbitration of the Brazilian Raphael Claus and the court of the Guayaquil sports scene.

“The truth is that we have gone to play in Barranquilla and I can assure you that it is worse here. A lot of heat, a lot of humidity and a complicated playing field. You couldn’t practically play football downstairs; Even so, we had a good first half, but in the second they came at us”, expressed the gaucho trainer at the press conference after the duel.

“These two dates were very hard for us. Between suspensions, injuries and players who arrived very fair, we had to support each other and I appreciate that very much. Pezzella left the bank due to a fever, Di María was not well”, added Scaloni.

The albiceleste coach little referred to the game played by the rival and highlighted what his players did during the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

“The team was always up to the task and adapted to the different circumstances we faced. The truth is that we had some very good Qualifiers, that was one of the factors that made us not lose any games”, estimated Scaloni.

“We are enormously satisfied. Beyond not losing any game, the team showed its face on all fields. He played one way in every game as appropriate. They were very good Qualifiers”, added the DT.

The trainer also complained about the actions of the referee, who, in his opinion, should have reviewed a clash between Alan Franco and Alexis Mac Allister.

“I don’t know if the referee was permissive, what I do know is that it is unfortunate that the VAR has not called to review Mac Allister’s play. I just saw the play and I reiterate that it is unfortunate how it was handled. Alexis’s leg was all marked by the blow,” said the trainer.

“It was a very difficult date, due to injuries and sanctions, we came to this game with very fair players. We had to pull everyone and I appreciate everyone’s effort, “concluded Scaloni. (D)