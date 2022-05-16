Lionsgate signs Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders) to star in Bagman

Lionsgate continues to explore a variety of genres. The producer of movies like John Wick: Another Day to Kill, is also known for films like The Expendables or The Hunger Games.

Precisely, from the saga starring Jennifer Lawrence comes the protagonist of the news that now concerns us. And it is that Sam Claflin has signed with Lionsgate once again, this time to star in bagmanas reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Claflin will be familiar to many for his role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, where he gave life to Finnick Odair. She has also appeared in Peaky Blinders, where she has played Oswald Mosley.

The actor made a foray into the world of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s mythology in Enola Holmes, where he slipped into the role of Mycroft Holmes.

Now, Sam Claflin is ready to take on a new challenge: starring in a supernatural thriller. Bagman will introduce the 35-year-old actor as a father whose pleasant life soon falls apart. The monster that terrified him during his childhood has returned, posing a threat to both him and his family.

Not many more details about the plot or the rest of the Bagman cast have emerged. Colm McCarthydirector of season 2 of Peaky Blinders, will take over the direction of the film from Lionsgate.

Although both worked on the series created by Steven Knight, they did not coincide in time. Bagman’s script will be carried out by John Hulme.

The film will be produced by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, who have worked on movies like The Maze Runner or the Twilight Saga. Lionsgate will be executive produced by Jorge Alfaro and Meredith Wieck.

Bagman still does not have a public filming plan or an announced release date. We will be attentive to the news of the new project starring Sam Claflin.