Lip plumping gloss: Gigi Hadid reveals her favorite product, and it only costs 12 euros

With summer coming, every opportunity is good to accentuate the points of light on the face. In this sense, here is the latest trend to follow: the plumping lip gloss for an ultra glowy and lifted mouth. Indeed, cheeks, eyelids, and mouths are adorned with the most flamboyant pigments to capture the slightest ray of sunshine. Bet on a But which product to adopt to reproduce this ideal beauty tip for the summer? According to TikTok, one gloss lately surpasses all the others: the Maybelline Lip Lifter Moisturizing Gloss. Having gathered more than 20 million views on the platform, this lifting gloss seems to be the new beauty secret to adopt.

Why Did Maybelline Lip Plumper Gloss Go Viral?

For 1) its dual moisturizing and lifting action, and 2) its budget-friendly price. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this gloss deeply hydrates the lips to make them smoother and healthier. Its plumping effect makes it possible to slightly raise the contour of the lips, which visibly lifts them. Results ? A fleshier and nourished mouth, which captures the light thanks to iridescent micro-pigments also present in the formula. As a bonus, this new beauty ally is available in 7 sparkling shades, for less than 15 euros. A full box that even convinced the model Gigi Hadidhaving herself incorporated this best-selling product into her own beauty routine.

happy tiktok This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

More articles beauty on Vogue.fr:

This plumping gloss that has gone viral on TikTok will make your lips fuller without surgery

Six tips for handling lip liner like a pro

Tattoo effect lipstick: these 5 formulas that resist everything are the most tenacious of the moment

Looking for the best lip balm? Here are 15 formulas to soothe chapped lips

More Vogue France on YouTube: