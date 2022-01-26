LIPE 2022, quarterly VAT communications: deadlines and instructions

The LIPE 2022 will continue to mark the calendar of tax obligations even this year.

Sending the communications of periodic VAT payments it remains mandatory for VAT taxable persons, called to transmit to the Revenue Agency on a regular basis quarterly the accounting data summarizing the operations carried out.

They do not change deadlines to be respected: sending must be made by end of the second following month to the reference quarter, and the first appointment with LIPE for 2022 concerns the data relating to the operations carried out in fourth quarter 2021.

The deadline is set at the end of February and, as usual, the sending can be made by sending the form relating to the communication of periodic VAT payments or by means of the VAT return 2022in compliance with the deadline of 28 February.

Let us therefore dwell on deadlines of LIPE 2022 and on instructions for electronic submission to the Revenue Agency.

LIPE 2022 deadline and instructions for quarterly VAT settlement communications

There expiration for the electronic sending of LIPE it is fixed on the last day of the second month following the reference quarter.

As already mentioned above, the first appointment to be marked on the calendar for 2022 relates to the LIPEs of the fourth quarter of 2021, to be transmitted by February 28th.

A possibility that was introduced by the law decree n. 34/2019, which by modifying the provisions of article 21-bis of law decree no. 78/2000, provided for the possibility of unifying the sending of the communication of VAT payments end-of-year periodicals and the annual declaration.

Taxpayers who opt for this option are required to send in advance the VAT return as of February 28th (with respect to the ordinary deadline of 1 April), and the LIPE data must be indicated in VP framework of the model approved by the Revenue Agency.

The deadline at the end of February then joins the further ones four dates to remember in relation to LIPE 2022.

Here is the complete calendar of deadlines for sending the quarterly communication of VAT settlements 20222:

Reference period Deadline for electronic transmission of LIPE 2022 I quarter (January – February and March) May 31, 2022 II quarter (April – May and June) September 16, 2022 III quarter (July – August and September) November 30, 2022 IV quarter (October – November or December) February 28, 2023

LIPE pre-compiled 2022: the experimentation of pre-compiled in draft continues

Starting from the month of July of last year, the experimentation of the VAT pre-filledwhose technical rules were defined by the Revenue Agency with the provision of 8 July 2021.

The documents made available are the following:

draft of the registers referred to in articles 23 and 25 of the decree of the President of the Republic October 26, 1972, n. 633;

draft of the communications of periodic VAT payments.

draft of the annual VAT return.

The drafts from the communications of periodic VAT payments they are made available from the sixth day of the second month following the reference quarter, but exclusively for the subjects who will integrate or validate the data of the pre-filled VAT registers without changes.

It should be remembered that, in general, access to the pre-filled LIPEs is provided for those who carry out the quarterly VAT settlement. Starting from 1 January 2022, on an experimental basis, the Revenue Agency will prepare the documents also for those who carry out the VAT settlement according to cash accounting, referred to in article 32-bis of law decree no. 83/2012.

LIPE 2022 deadline and electronic submission instructions

Let’s move on to the “operating rules”.

To submit the quarterly VAT communication, a XML file that respects the technical specifications and that, in particular, contains:

the identification data of the person to whom the communication refers,

the data of the VAT settlement operations carried out in the reference quarter,

the data of any registrant.

To create the file you can use the appropriate compilation software. The file can also be prepared with market software, as long as the result complies with the rules laid down by the technical specifications of the Revenue Agency.

The file with the quarterly VAT communications it must be digitally signed before being sent electronically.

Three alternative systems can be used for the signature:

a qualified signature certificate issued by a recognized certification authority;

the new electronic signature service based on certificates issued by the Revenue Agency, available on the Telematic Desktop and Entratel Multifile platforms;

the seal function available in the Invoices and Fees web interface.

When the file is ready, in order to transmit it electronically to the Revenue Agency, it is necessary: